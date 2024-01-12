AFC Asian Cup: Igor Stimac just wants his boys to play good football, no pressure

Back-to-back appearances in the AFC Asian Cup is as big as it gets for Indian football, and the Blue Tigers will have nothing to lose as they open their campaign against a formidable Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday evening.

Igor Stimac, India's inspirational head coach, was realistic about his team’s prospects in the tournament, wanting Sunil Chhetri & Co. to play some good football and take it from there. “Our target is to have a good performance in the next three games as a team and as a country, and use the experience from the tournament for the future,” said Stimac, the man who once coached the likes of Luka Modric and was a key member of the Croatia side which finished third in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at the pre-match media conference, Stimac shifted the weight of expectations away from the players and said they are in Doha to embrace the challenges.

‘’I'm not putting any pressure on the players. We will go out and fight. It’s going to be a difficult match for us. We all know the strengths of Australia and their achievements as well. Their players are coming in from European clubs, where they’ve been playing competitive football week in and week out. It’s not easy but we are here to embrace such challenges,” he said.