Asian Cup: Can India bank on crowd support to script an underdog story?

A classic underdog story is what head coach Igor Stimac will be hoping for from his boys, as will the thousands of expat Indian fans who are expected to throng the venue on India’s match days.

‘’The India matches are already a sellout and hence, they are assured of crowd support on all three days," said D. Ravi Kumar, a senior football writer and editor based in Qatar for nearly three decades. "There was an unprecedented gathering of thousands of fans at the arrival gate at the airport when the team landed about a week back. However, it will be a tough ask for them, as a heavy loss in the first game can be quite shattering. But let’s hope the team can put their best foot forward.’’

Stimac, meanwhile, was quite excited about the key role that fans can play. “We love them! We know how much they expect from us and we will do our very best to make them happy here in Doha," the Croat told the AIFF media team. "Hopefully, we can give them some happy moments.”

Arriving in Doha on the back of a creditable 1–0 win against Kuwait in the first of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Indian squad quickly settled down to some quality preparation time.

It’s quite the work ethic that the current lot displayed during their journey to qualify for the second Asian Cup final in a row and over the last two years in general. Meanwhile, Stimac got the national federation’s buy-in to rope in the services of former England World Cupper Trevor Sinclair as assistant coach — the later being an expert in training for set-piece movements.