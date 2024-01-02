What is Trevor Sinclair, ex-England World Cupper, doing with the Indian team in Doha?

The odds may be stacked against India in the upcoming Asian Cup finals in Doha, but head coach Igor Stimac is leaving no stones unturned in terms of adding tactical nous for playing higher ranked opponents.

The first practice session of Blue Tigers in Qatar on Sunday, 31 December saw a certain Trevor Sinclair, a 2002 World Cupper for England and distinguished winger in Premier League, getting into the thick of things. Sinclair, now 50 and a specialist in training set-pieces, has been roped in as an assistant coach by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) at Stimac’s insistence.

Sinclair, who had been clubmates with Croatian Stimac at West Ham, harped on the need to sharpen the set-piece skills to find their way to the rival goal as well as wrest back control in the game. “We all know how statistically important set-pieces are in any football match. It’s not just for the corners and free kicks, but also simple things like throw-ins that, if worked on, can help you,” a hands-on Sinclair told the AIFF media team.

“If you are on the backfoot and you can keep possession from a throw-in, it’s as simple as that. It’s all about those little details and making them work to eventually put the ball into dangerous positions,” said Sinclair, who also plied his trade with Manchester City.