Asian Cup finals: "Fatherhood has made me a happier, calmer person," says Sunil Chhetri

The productivity of Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, 38, must still be an object of envy for the younger members of the team in the upcoming Asian Cup — even though he feels that his recent fatherhood has changed his outlook about life.

It will be his third and certainly final bow in the continental showpiece which gets underway in Doha on Friday, 12 January.

“I’m so much happier and calmer now. It’s like I’ve had a different responsibility and purpose ever since I became a father—it’s something that I can’t explain,” said the man who is ranked third in the international goal-getters’ list of active footballers with 93 goals—the first two being Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi.

“I’m so fortunate that my wife (Sonam) is doing all the heavy lifting so I can come here and train, play and get my eight hours of sleep,” he said during a chat with the AIFF media team.