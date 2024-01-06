Asian Cup finals: Chhetri, Sandhu ready for their third bow

What is common to the talismanic Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu? The upcoming Asian Cup finals in Doha will be the third appearance in the continental showpiece for both – the last two being in 2011 and 2019.

No mean feat this, given the fact that the Blue Tigers have managed to qualify for the final round of the tournament only five times in nearly six decades: 1964, 1984, 2011, 2019 and 2023. The ensuing one is actually a backlog from last year with Qatar stepping in hosts after China pulled out citing risks from the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

While the 1964 edition remains India’s most memorable stint as they finished runners-up behind Israel (it was a round-robin tournament), they have never made it past the group stage after that.

While Chhetri had already shown the potential to be the heir apparent to Baichung Bhutia during the 2011 edition in Qatar, Sandhu had then just broken through the ranks as an 18-year-old. “The experience of sharing the dressing room with the likes of Subrata Paul, Baichung, Renedy Singh and all these legends and seeing them at the height of their careers was an absolute joy. I used to enjoy myself in training a lot,” Gurpreet reflected during a recent chat with the AIFF media team.

‘’I would get pushed around a lot as a young, skinny, lanky keeper. But I was just like a sponge, learning on and off the pitch. Now as one of the senior members of this team, I just share whatever knowledge I have acquired in these years.”