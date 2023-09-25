Asian Games: Chhetri didn't want to come off in the 3 games, says Stimac

It was 13 years back in Guangzhou, China, when India last made the pre-quarters round of the Asian Games 2010 before bowing to the continental powerhouse Japan. The task will be again cut out for them when they take on Saudi Arabia on Thursday (September 28), but head coach Igor Stimac feels there could be some surprises round the corner.

The build-up to the Asian Games was far from ideal for Stimac’s boys and a travel-weary Sunil Chhetri & Co went down 5-1 in their opening match against hosts China. However, they pipped Bangladesh 1-0 next and drew 1-1 with Myanmar on Sunday to move into the knockout stage of last 16 as the second team from their group.

An ageless Chhetri – now 38 and certainly in his last Asiad campaign – stood out by figuring in all 270 minutes that India had been on the pitch and chipped in with two goals. Speaking to the AIFF media team from China, Stimac said: “Chhetri played the entire duration of the three matches because he wanted to play, he didn't want to come out. That's what my captain is. Even when there were problems in the midfield, he was coming down to organise things and provide the passes for the attack. His commitment is amazing.” the Croatian said.