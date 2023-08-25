Mumbai City coach plans vada pav treat for Neymar 

The date on which Mumbai City will host Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for the former's home AFC Champions League fixture is yet to be announced, but the coach and players of the Indian club can’t keep calm at the thought of playing against Brazilian superstar Neymar. The captain of the Samba boys ended his six-year association with Paris St Germain to move to the oil-rich Gulf kingdom earlier this month.

Des Buckingham, the young British coach of Mumbai City, told the media in jest after the draw: ‘’We will have to introduce him to the Mumbai favourite, vada pav. We will have to introduce him to some of the local favourite foods here and sees how he enjoys that.’’ An outfit of the City group of clubs, Mumbai City won the ISL Winners’ Shield last season to qualify for the AFC showpiece.

The group stage draw, conducted in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, threw up a windfall for the Indian club as soon as the clubs for Group D were announced — Al Hilal (Saudi), Mumbai City (India), Nassaji Mazandaran (Iran) and Navbahor (Uzbekistan). The group stage matches of the league will be played between 18 September and 12 December, fixtures for which will be announced soon.