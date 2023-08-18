Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo-Neymar face off a clear message to football world

When Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the two heavyweights of Saudi football, matched up in the Arab Club Champions Cup final on 12 August, the former scored the brownie points with a 2-1 victory. It could well be a different story when they face off in the Saudi Pro League, a competition which has been grabbing eyeballs in world football this season, on 30 November. Thanks to two names.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-Neymar match-up, fitness and form permitting, will be a dream one after the Brazil captain became the biggest name to switch over to the Middle East after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The Saudis may have missed out on reviving a duel between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after the Argentine captain opted for the lure of Inter Miami, but the star shower on offer clearly signals the intent of the oil rich state.

“I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali,’’ Neymar said in a video posted to the club’s social media accounts on Thursday. He is reportedly set to earn 100 million euro per season with Al Hilal, according to a source close to the negotiations – making it a win-win situation for the 31-year-old who had moved to PSG from Barcelona with a world record fee of 222 million euro ($242 million).

The 2023-24 season of Saudi Pro League (SPL), which got underway on 11 August, now boasts of enough star power – both in terms of players as well as managers – to throw the gauntlet to the big leagues of Europe. It’s a paradigm shift from the scenario of even a decade back, when the movement of a star footballer in his late 30s, for a quick buck, was looked upon with derision.