AFC qualifier: Sunil Chhetri, 41, still the go-to man for goals against Singapore

The third place finish at the CAFA Cup is now a distant memory as the Blue Tigers embark on a mission that really matters — a spot in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia. A 23-member squad is now in Singapore for their Group C final round match in Kallang on Thursday.

The odds are stacked against India as they languish at the bottom of the four-team group with one point from two matches, while Singapore heads the group with four points from as many games. Only the group topper will qualify for the continental showpiece and truth be told, India’s chances of making the cut for the third time in a row after 2019 and 2023 appear tenuous.

Khalid Jamil, the taciturn head coach who has offered a glimmer of hope in the last few months to the country’s football buffs, has an obvious message for his boys — that of taking it one match at a time and not fretting about the bigger picture. “We are not looking at the overall picture at the moment. There are still four matches to go and the next one against Singapore is the most important for us right now,” he told the AIFF media team. “We cannot look too far ahead, we must go one step at a time.”