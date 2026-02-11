After U19 SAFF title, Young Tigresses look to raise the bar under Conti

Come Thursday, 12 February, and the Under-17 India women’s team will know how challenging their job will be in the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup when the group stage draw takes place in Malaysia. However, Pamela Conti’s spunky girls showed they were headed in the right direction when they swept to the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship title last weekend.

Thrown into a higher age-group competition as part of their preparation, the girls showed the stomach for a fight when they bounced back after a group league defeat to Bangladesh to dominate them 4-0 in the final at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium — by far the biggest margin of victory in the final of a SAFF women’s youth tournament.

For Conti, a decorated coach and former Italian women’s footballer of the year, it was success in her first assignment, but not an end in itself. “This is the beginning! Let’s keep working hard for the future,” she posted on social media after the win.

Speaking to AIFF media, Conti said: “I’m happy because this was our first tournament, and we are leaving here with a trophy. But more important than that, we are leaving with a lot of lessons and learnings.”

The biggest takeaway from the tournament was the Young Tigresses managing to turn their fortunes around after a 2-0 defeat to the same opponents. But despite the scoreline, the final was not easy. According to Conti: “It’s normal that when you finish a game and win 4-0, you think it was easy. It looked easy, but it wasn’t.