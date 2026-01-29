U17 AFC Asian Cup: Meet Conti siblings, looking to turn the tide for India girls

The Conti siblings from Italy, who have just taken charge of the India women’s team for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup later this year, make an unusual pair. ‘’My brother is part of me, perhaps the best part of me,’’ explains head coach Pamela Conti, a former Italian international and journeyman coach, referring to her brother and deputy Vincenzo.

The first assignment for her is the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship in Nepal, a preparatory event for the girls’ campaign in the U17 Asian Cup — where they have made the cut after 21 years. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has now lined up a second well-known name on the coaches’ roster for the women’s teams after hiring former Costa Rica coach Amelia Valverde for the seniors.

Now 43, the Palermo-born Pamela has had a decorated career as a player, with 90 international caps and 30 goals, her crowning glory being named Italy's Footballer of the Year in 2004. She has won multiple league and cup titles for various clubs as a player, an U20 World Cup qualification and a South American Games gold medal as Venezuela’s coach. Her coaching assignments, with Vincenzo in tow, have taken the pair around Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, the United States, Venezuela and now India — where the task is going to be decidedly tougher.