Ajinkya Rahane: Time to move on, but someone like him deserved better

There was hardly any surprise when Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement video popped up on social media on Thursday morning. If at all, there was a tinge of regret as one of India’s most selfless and understated performers called time on all forms of cricket after a 15-year career, that 'Jinx' perhaps deserved better.

‘’The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, we simply have to respect it and move forward,’’ the Mumbaikar set the tone in a video shot in the UK, where the former India captain is now doing a commentary stint in The Hundred. There are many who feel that the retirement could have come last year itself, as it has been more than three years since the 38-year-old last played for India, but it had to be his call at the end of the day.

Yes, he tried to keep the competitive juices flowing as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two IPL seasons, but Rahane must have got the drift that the IPL franchise is looking at a reboot after two back-to-back poor seasons and his time there was over. Interestingly, he had stepped down from the Mumbai captaincy midway through the 2025-26 season with an eye towards grooming a new captain, a step which indicated that he was mentally preparing for this hour.