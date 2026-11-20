Akash Deep returns to Test cricket after recovering from a serious L5 stress fracture.

The Bengal pacer claims three wickets with disciplined bowling on his comeback.

Personal tragedies and a demanding rehabilitation strengthen his resolve.

The contribution of Akash Deep, a self-effacing presence in India's Test pace-bowling line-up for some time, often tends to go under the radar. On the second day of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, as the Indian openers took the attack to the hosts, the right-arm pacer was also making a significant statement on his comeback from a serious back stress fracture.

An injury of that nature can be a major setback for a fast bowler, and 'Deep', as he is known among his Bengal teammates, was no exception. "I may be playing a Test after one-and-a-half years, but it didn't feel like it," said the 29-year-old, who was rewarded for his discipline and canny line with figures of 23-7-53-3.

The two first-class matches he played for India A in New Zealand in the build-up to the Test series had certainly given him valuable game time in conditions conducive to fast bowling. However, it had taken yet another display of resilience from the cricketer from the relatively unknown town of Sasaram in Bihar — a man who had endured considerable personal struggles before becoming one of the Indian team management's trusted fast-bowling options in Tests.