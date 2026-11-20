NZ Test: How workhorse Akash Deep beat a stress fracture to fire again
'Didn’t feel like I was playing a Test after one-and-a-half years,' says the man from Sasaram in Bihar
Akash Deep returns to Test cricket after recovering from a serious L5 stress fracture.
The Bengal pacer claims three wickets with disciplined bowling on his comeback.
Personal tragedies and a demanding rehabilitation strengthen his resolve.
The contribution of Akash Deep, a self-effacing presence in India's Test pace-bowling line-up for some time, often tends to go under the radar. On the second day of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, as the Indian openers took the attack to the hosts, the right-arm pacer was also making a significant statement on his comeback from a serious back stress fracture.
An injury of that nature can be a major setback for a fast bowler, and 'Deep', as he is known among his Bengal teammates, was no exception. "I may be playing a Test after one-and-a-half years, but it didn't feel like it," said the 29-year-old, who was rewarded for his discipline and canny line with figures of 23-7-53-3.
The two first-class matches he played for India A in New Zealand in the build-up to the Test series had certainly given him valuable game time in conditions conducive to fast bowling. However, it had taken yet another display of resilience from the cricketer from the relatively unknown town of Sasaram in Bihar — a man who had endured considerable personal struggles before becoming one of the Indian team management's trusted fast-bowling options in Tests.
Whether it was losing his father and brother in quick succession due to a lack of access to medical treatment, or displaying remarkable fortitude during the 2025 England tour while his elder sister, Akash Jyoti, was undergoing treatment for colon cancer back home, Akash Deep has shown immense character in overcoming adversity.
The seven to nine months of agony he endured this year, undergoing rehabilitation and a strengthening regimen at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he often had Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for company, were particularly difficult. But the small-town cricketer was made of sterner stuff.
From the high of a Player-of-the-Match-winning 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston last year to near oblivion after being diagnosed with an L5 fracture — a fast bowler's nightmare — the journey has been demanding.
However, speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of his return to competitive cricket in the Irani Cup in September, Akash Deep explained what kept him going.
"I take everything positively. If I have got injured today, I have the CoE, a trainer, physio, coach, four-five support staff. There are so many things set up for you to succeed. These are blessings.
"I've seen back in the village (Sasaram in Bihar) there has been nobody when you've needed them. No one to even tell you what to do. So I don't see this phase as needing mental toughness. There was nothing to be depressed about."
On his return to international cricket, Akash Deep bowled with considerable tactical nous over the two days, providing his team with crucial breakthroughs. After the hosts recovered from 70 for five to forge a substantial partnership, a delivery from wide of the crease that nipped away and struck Glenn Phillips' off stump triggered a collapse in which New Zealand lost their final five wickets for 82 runs.
His other two wickets were those of Rachin Ravindra and tailender Kyle Jamieson.
Revealing the plan behind Phillips' dismissal, Akash Deep said: "The old ball doesn't offer much for the bowlers in New Zealand, so I was trying to play with the patience of the batter. I did that for five to six balls and then could finally execute my plans when Phillips had a go at it."