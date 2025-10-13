Akash Deep juggles Bengal duty and sister’s cancer treatment

Come Wednesday and Bengal will boast one of the most fearsome pace attacks in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season as veteran international Mohammed Shami joins hands with Akash Deep in Bengal's opening match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens.

While Shami, who did not make the cut for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia, will be keen to show there’s still fire in the belly, Akash Deep wants to serve notice to the national selectors ahead of South Africa’s visit to India.

The Bengal squad sweated it out for nearly three hours at Eden on Monday closely watched by Sourav Ganguly, who began a second innings as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president last month.

“Bengal has one of the best bowling line-ups in the domestic circuit. We are confident of starting the season positively and will give our best to bring glory to Bengal. I am also looking forward to bowling alongside Md Shami and learning from him,’’ the affable Akash Deep told CAB media.