Akash Deep juggles Bengal duty and sister’s cancer treatment
India paceman looks forward to learning from senior partner Mohammed Shami during Ranji Trophy season opener at Eden
Come Wednesday and Bengal will boast one of the most fearsome pace attacks in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season as veteran international Mohammed Shami joins hands with Akash Deep in Bengal's opening match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens.
While Shami, who did not make the cut for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia, will be keen to show there’s still fire in the belly, Akash Deep wants to serve notice to the national selectors ahead of South Africa’s visit to India.
The Bengal squad sweated it out for nearly three hours at Eden on Monday closely watched by Sourav Ganguly, who began a second innings as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president last month.
“Bengal has one of the best bowling line-ups in the domestic circuit. We are confident of starting the season positively and will give our best to bring glory to Bengal. I am also looking forward to bowling alongside Md Shami and learning from him,’’ the affable Akash Deep told CAB media.
The right-arm quick, who made a serious impression during the Test series in England with a 10-wicket haul in the second Test at Birmingham (not to speak of his defiant 50 as nightwatchman at The Oval) has been fighting a battle on two fronts. While a hamstring injury during the England tour sidelined him on return, the biggest challenge for the man from Sasaram on the personal front has been to help his elder sister fight colon cancer.
Speaking to ABP Online, Akash Deep revealed he had travelled the 550 km from Sasaram to Kolkata by road after attending a chemotherapy session for his sister to join match preparation two days late. Incidentally, his emotional outburst after Birmingham, where he dedicated his performance to his sister, had caught the imagination of fans, while King Charles of Britain had also reportedly checked on her health during a meet-and-greet with the team.
‘’She has to take a cycle of 12 chemotherapy sessions, in a private hospital in Lucknow. I was with her for the 10th session and then travelled by road to join the Bengal practice. She is doing much better now,’’ Akash Deep told the website.
Meanwhile, former India skipper Ganguly inspired the Bengal squad with another pep talk on Monday. “We have a good all-round team. Starting the season well and on a positive note will be important. I wish the players the best for the matches and I am sure they will give their best on the field,” he told the media after the training session.
