Ranji Trophy: Ganguly’s pep talk to energise Bengal, Shami back in fray

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who took guard for a second innings as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) last month, prefers a hands-on approach to cricketers whenever the opportunity arises. It was no surprise, then, that 'Dada' turned up for a first hand look at the Bengal team’s training session ahead of the domestic season on Tuesday.

Landing up at Jadavpur University's second campus in Salt Lake, the former BCCI supremo was seen engaging in a pep talk with the players. He also spent time individually with some of them, dwelling on the finer points of the game, and singled out Abhishek Porel, the lanky wicketkeeper-batter who has made the cut for India A.

Bengal, who begin their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens on 15 October, announced a full strength squad on Wednesday evening, with Mohammed Shami returning to lead a formidable pace attack.

The seasoned international paceman, left out of India's ongoing Test series against a weak Caribbean team owing to fitness concerns, will get a chance to show that he is not done yet with international cricket — with World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa touring India next month.