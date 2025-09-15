Challenge aplenty as Sourav Ganguly takes guard again as CAB president

There has been no twist in the tale about Sourav Ganguly’s return to Bengal’s cricket administration as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) after a gap of six years. The former India captain, along with his panel, will go through unopposed as there were no other nominations till the cut-off on Sunday, but there are tough challenges awaiting him this time.

'Dada', as he is popular as, held fort earlier as the state body president for a three-year term between 2015 and 2019 before he went on to become BCCI president from 2019-22. He was supposed to submit his nomination for CAB presidency in 2022 as he did not get an extension at the national body, but pulled out of the race at the last minute to make room for elder brother Snehashis Ganguly.

If Snehashis’ high point was being at the helm when the historic Eden Gardens underwent a massive facelift ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup and hosted some plum matches for the venue, serious charges of corruption cropped up against two of his senior office-bearers towards the end of his tenure. Debabrata Das, the long-serving joint secretary from Town Club, has been suspended by CAB for ‘financial irregularities’ while treasurer Prabir Chakraborty of Wari Club was also accused of serious conflict of interest.