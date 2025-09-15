Challenge aplenty as Sourav Ganguly takes guard again as CAB president
Charges of financial regularities, conflict of interest against senior officials of previous regime still rankle
There has been no twist in the tale about Sourav Ganguly’s return to Bengal’s cricket administration as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) after a gap of six years. The former India captain, along with his panel, will go through unopposed as there were no other nominations till the cut-off on Sunday, but there are tough challenges awaiting him this time.
'Dada', as he is popular as, held fort earlier as the state body president for a three-year term between 2015 and 2019 before he went on to become BCCI president from 2019-22. He was supposed to submit his nomination for CAB presidency in 2022 as he did not get an extension at the national body, but pulled out of the race at the last minute to make room for elder brother Snehashis Ganguly.
If Snehashis’ high point was being at the helm when the historic Eden Gardens underwent a massive facelift ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup and hosted some plum matches for the venue, serious charges of corruption cropped up against two of his senior office-bearers towards the end of his tenure. Debabrata Das, the long-serving joint secretary from Town Club, has been suspended by CAB for ‘financial irregularities’ while treasurer Prabir Chakraborty of Wari Club was also accused of serious conflict of interest.
Most organisations have (corruption) issues to deal with. In future, if there are issues, they will be dealt with in an appropriate mannerSourav Ganguly
A major challenge for Ganguly, once credited with bringing back Indian cricket’s goodwill as captain after the match-fixing saga hit the team, will be to ensure a corruption-free administration. Asked about Das’ suspension in an informal chat with the media, he fielded the question head-on: “Most organisations have issues to deal with. In future, if there are issues, they will be dealt with in an appropriate manner.”
“I would like to thank everyone for their support. At CAB, there is no opposition, everyone is part of this association,’’ remarked Ganguly. ‘’We will work together to take CAB and Bengal cricket ahead. There are important events coming up — India’s Test match against South Africa at Eden Gardens, T20 World Cup, Bengal Pro T20 League. I will try and do my best,” he added.
Interestingly, the build-up to the CAB elections saw some early turbulence, with the name of Abhishek Dalmiya being touted about as a potential opponent to Ganguly. The son of legendary administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, who acquitted himself well as the youngest president of the CAB after Ganguly left, learned the ropes of administration from the latter, and the two share long-standing family ties.
However, Dalmiya had never gone on record about any such plans and even those known to once belong to the anti-Ganguly lobby now feel he is the right man for the job.
Biswarup Dey, former CAB treasurer and a councillor of the ruling Trinamool Congress, told National Herald: ‘’Ganguly is the best man to run the show as his presence makes a lot of administrative things easy. I feel that during the six years that he was away, he familiarised himself a lot more with state cricket’s basic needs by visiting the districts from time to time.’’
Once he takes over at the AGM on 22 September, one of Ganguly’s first assignments will be to represent the state at the high-stakes BCCI AGM on 28 September. Asked about his chances of returning as BCCI chief, Ganguly was guarded: “Don’t assume anything.”
