SA T20: Capitals coach Ganguly sees a gamechanger in prize catch Brevis

The SA T20 League auction usually goes under the radar for Indian cricket fans, but it was different this time, with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly appearing in the avatar of head coach of Pretoria Capitals at Johannesburg on Tuesday. The Capitals management, owned by the co-owners of Delhi Capitals, lived up to the billing by roping in explosive batter Dewald Brevis as the highest paid player with a price tag of R16.5 million (Rs 8.3 crore approx).

While franchise leagues all over the world are still a no-go zone for active Indian players, the arrival of 'Dada' has created quite an air of anticipation in South Africa, which is not short of Indian diaspora. It will be the first fulltime coaching responsibility for Ganguly, who was director of cricket for JSW Sports, and the onus will be on him to turn around the fortunes of a below par Capitals last season.

The arrival of Ganguly, along with Shaun Pollock as assistant coach, has Graeme Smith, now the SA T20 commissioner, excited. Speaking to Hindustan Times a few days ago, the former Proteas captain said: ‘’The quality of coaches across the board is actually exciting. It’s an opportunity for our players to be exposed to some of the great minds in the game. Look, Dada is going to come in and do things his own way.’’