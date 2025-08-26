SA T20: Can Dada live up to hype on his role as franchise head coach?

As the high-profile head coach of Pretoria Capitals in the SA T20 League in December, Sourav Ganguly, the 'Dada' of Indian cricket, will have the spotlight trained on him. The Capitals, owned by the JSW Group who are also co-owners of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, named him with much fanfare after previous incumbent Jonathon Trott left the role after just one season.

“The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach. The Centurion awaits,” the team management announced on their Instagram handle. It will hence be a heavyweight dugout for the team which ended up with just two wins in 10 matches last season as former South Africa great Shaun Pollock will be his assistant coach.

Asked by regional media in Kolkata how he foresees the challenge, the former India captain said lightheartedly: ‘’I have always enjoyed staying close to the action.’’ There have been occasions in the past, like in a recent interview with PTI, that Ganguly had expressed a latent desire to coach the Indian team some day but truth be told — he has not necessarily spelt instant success in the world of franchise cricket so far.