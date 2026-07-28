Anahat Singh: When squash gave India it’s latest Gen-Z sporting icon

Anahat Singh, the newly crowned junior squash world champion, has all the makings to be the latest Gen-Z sporting icon from India. Having just broken the hegemony of Egypt in the final at the Niagra-on-the-Lake in Canada last weekend, the 18-year-old wrote sporting headlines right in the middle of Commonwealth Games and wants to carry on the good work in the Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya in September.

A gold in the continental Games will be a tough proposition as there are higher-ranked players like world No.5 Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia) and No.6 Satomi Watanbe (Japan) in the fray, but the world crown has given her a major confidence boost. ‘’I’ve played almost every single player that will be there in the Asian Games (on the senior Tour) and I know what to expect. If I have a shot at getting a chance to be a part of the Olympics in almost two months, I think that will be a dream come true,’’ Anahat said.

.Despite being quite a spectator-friendly sport, it took squash a long time to finally make it to the Olympics from LA 2028. A gold in Aichi Nagoya will assure Anahat a direct qualifying spot for Los Angeles and she plans to give it her all – including keeping her plan for higher studies at the Harvard University on hold – to prepare for her goal. Speaking in a virtual interaction with select media facilitated by SAI, Anahat said: ‘’Every single squash player is excited that it’s going to be a part of the Olympic programme from now on. It will be great if I can qualify from Asiad but there are also other ways to make the cut over the next two years.’’