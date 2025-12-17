Sports

Anand, Gukesh set to headline Tata Steel Chess in Kolkata

Five-time world champion excited to be back to challenge himself against his proteges next month

Vishy Anand (second left) in his role as ambassador of Tata Steel chess in 2024
NH Sports Bureau

The upcoming edition of Tata Steel Chess India in Kolkata will see the return of legendary five-time world champion Vishwanathan Anand to the fray after six years, along with his protégé D. Gukesh, the incumbent FIDE world champion. The marquee event will be held from 7-11 January 2026 at the Dhana Dhanya Auditorium like last year.

The open and women’s line-ups announced by the organisers on Wednesday promise a glittering array of stars with Gukesh being accompanied by an in-form R. Praggnanandhaa, the lone Indian to qualify for next year’s Candidates chess, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrati among others. The women’s line-up is as competitive with Divya Deshmukh, winner of the FIDE Women’s World Cup, leading the Indian challenge along with R. Vaishali, Harika Dronavalli and Vantika Agarwal.

Wei Yi, runner-up at the recently concluded FIDE World Cup in Goa, will be a star draw as well and like previous editions, the tournament will have both open and women's categories with the same format — rapid and blitz — and offer equal prize money for both categories. Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua, vice-president of All India Chess Federation (AICF), will be the tournament director.

Commenting on his return to competition, Anand, a vice-president of FIDE and the man responsible for the Indian chess revolution, said: “I am really very excited to be back at Tata Steel Chess India as a player after a gap of six years. Within this period, the world of chess has changed massively with the emergence of talented players across the country specially in India. I am really excited to accept the challenge from the young chess prodigy in this marquee tournament of India.”

D.B. Sundara Raman, vice-president (corporate services) of Tata Steel said: ‘’The return of Viswanathan Anand as a player adds a special dimension to this year’s edition, and we are proud to continue strengthening India’s position on the global chess map.”

Open category: Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh Dommaraju, Wesley So, Wei Yi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Volodar Murzin, Hans Niemann, Vidit Gujrathi, Aravindh Chithambaram

Women: Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali R., Nana Dzagnidze, Harika Dronavalli, Carissa Yip, Stavroula Tsolakidou, Vantika Agrawal, Rakshitta Ravi.


