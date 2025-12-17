Anand, Gukesh set to headline Tata Steel Chess in Kolkata

The upcoming edition of Tata Steel Chess India in Kolkata will see the return of legendary five-time world champion Vishwanathan Anand to the fray after six years, along with his protégé D. Gukesh, the incumbent FIDE world champion. The marquee event will be held from 7-11 January 2026 at the Dhana Dhanya Auditorium like last year.

The open and women’s line-ups announced by the organisers on Wednesday promise a glittering array of stars with Gukesh being accompanied by an in-form R. Praggnanandhaa, the lone Indian to qualify for next year’s Candidates chess, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrati among others. The women’s line-up is as competitive with Divya Deshmukh, winner of the FIDE Women’s World Cup, leading the Indian challenge along with R. Vaishali, Harika Dronavalli and Vantika Agarwal.

Wei Yi, runner-up at the recently concluded FIDE World Cup in Goa, will be a star draw as well and like previous editions, the tournament will have both open and women's categories with the same format — rapid and blitz — and offer equal prize money for both categories. Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua, vice-president of All India Chess Federation (AICF), will be the tournament director.