Tata Steel chess: How the Carlsen mania gripped Kolkata for a week

When Bristy Mukherjee, a champion in all India women’s Rapid Chess event, touched the feet of Magnus Carlsen for a traditional pronam on Sunday, it must have been a culture shock for the ace. However, it was also a symbolic gesture of the way the Norwegian captured the imagination of the chess loving city for the past week.

The five-time world champion and arguably the greatest player of this generation was in his element as he won both the Rapid and Blitz events of the Tata Steel Chess meet with a round to spare in each at the newly built Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. ‘’I know that my pronam has gone a bit viral, but it was just a spontaneous gesture on my part to touch the feet of Anand sir and then Carlsen. This is how we show respect to our teachers in India,’’ remarked Bristy, the 20-year-old, who received her trophy from them for winning her Rapid event in the Tata Steel Chess India Festival, held simultaneously on the sidelines of the main event.

Speaking to National Herald, Bristy, now a Women’s Fide Master (WFM) said: ‘’You must have seen how the venue had been overflowing on the final day. Not only is he a five-time world champion but to stay the world No.1 player for 13 years – despite having so many other interests – is simply phenomenal.’’