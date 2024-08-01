Anshuman Gaekwad: A remarkable story of guts amidst bloodbath

The news of Anshuman Gaekwad’s passing late on the evening of Wednesday, 31 July, was not unexpected but as depressing as they come. There are some characters in cricketing folklore whose impact cannot be measured by the weight of statistics, but rather ought to be done by the character they showed on the pitch and the way they conducted themselves off it.

Anshu bhai to the cricketing fraternity was one such hero, who held his own in the 1970s and early '80s as a fearless opening batter in the company of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, and went on to serve Indian cricket in numerous capacities. An average of 30.1 from 40 Test matches, not to speak of 15 odd ODIs, says nothing about what he brought on the table — hence it’s better to let his opening partner Gavaskar take over.

“I was privileged to play with three of the bravest cricketers in Indian cricket. Eknath Solkar, Jimmy (Mohinder) Amarnath and Anshuman Gaekwad. We had heard about the bravery and guts of Nari Contractor playing with a broken rib and going on to score 81 at Lord’s. That was inspirational to budding cricketers that when it comes to playing for your country you must take all the blows and keep fighting for your team. That’s exactly what Ekki, Jimmy and Charlie as Anshuman was known, did when they donned the India cap,’’ Gavaskar said in his tribute.