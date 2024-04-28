Archery WC: India upset Olympic champions Korea to bag gold

India secured one of their biggest wins in archery as men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav stunned reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Sunday, 28 April.

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, Indians showed ice-cool composure to get the better of the mighty Koreans without dropping a set.

India won 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53), taking their gold medal count to five in the season-opening global showpiece.