Archery World Cup: India win compound men, women team gold

India men's and women's compound teams dished out dominant displays to win gold medals at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday, 27 April.

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur dropped just four points to trounce Italy 236-225 in the women's compound team event to open their account with a gold in the season-opening global showpiece.

The men's team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge went one step better as they missed just two points en route to defeating Netherlands' Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems 238-231.

The women's team, who qualified as top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down sixth seeded Italy.