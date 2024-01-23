Who are Ojas and Aditi, the world archery sensations from India?

Less than two weeks back, Ojas had lined up at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi to collect his Arjuna award from President Draupadi Murmu – a moment which is yet to sink with him. ‘’It all seems like a dream to me. My parents were also present to see me receive the award and I am grateful to archery that I would have been nowhere but for this sport,’’ said the Nagpur boy.

The road to recognition, as they revealed during a freewheeling chat with National Herald, had not been easy though. In Ojas’ family, shooting has been a hobby of sorts with his father being a snap shooter but archery caught his fancy during a summer camp and he won a gold in the 2019 School Nationals.

‘’It’s been a six-year journey for me and it was not easy. In Nagpur, there were no good coaches while equipment was also not available. The Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) took me and Aditi under their wings and this helped me in funding for my equipment and training. Once I got into the Indian team, things became a lot easier with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) now at hand to provide us with any requirement,’’ Ojas said.