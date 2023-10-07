Asian Games: Third gold for Jyothi, bronze for Aditi in Compound Women's Individual archery

Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated the Republic of Korea's So Chaewon in the final to bag a gold medal in the Compound Women's Individual archery event, becoming the most successful Indian participant at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Jyothi registered a commanding 149-145 victory in the gold medal match.

This is her third gold medal in this edition of the Asian Games.

She had earlier picked gold medals in Compound Women's Team and Compound Women's Mixed Team competitions in Hangzhou.

India's 17-year-old reigning World Champion Aditi Gopichand Swami claimed bronze medal in the event by beating Indonesian R.Z. Fadhly in the match to decide the third place.

Aditi won the match 146-140 in difficult conditions.