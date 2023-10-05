Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra headlines the act, but new stars are born

A few days before the Asian Games in Hangzhou got underway, PT Usha, the iconic Indian athlete and president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reminded all and sundry during an interview that her sport carries a legacy of reaping the highest number of medals from the showpiece event.

Well, the legacy flourished in China — often braving some dubious supervision (first Jyothi Yarraji and then Neeraj Chopra) where the 68-member athletics squad accounted for 29 medals, including six gold, 14 silver and nine bronze, bettering the previous best of 20 medals in Jakarta in 2018 and notching up the highest collection in any discipline, with shooting coming in second with 22 medals.

At the time of writing, India have 83 medals, comfortably overtaking the tally of 70 in the last edition of the Games. Speculation has begun about whether they can cross the 100-medals mark, something which is still possible on paper with India in the running for 18 more medals in the last three days in squash (one), wrestling (six), hockey (two), archery (three), cricket (one), kabaddi (two), badminton (two) and bridge (one).