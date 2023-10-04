Asian Games: How Kishore Jena made Neeraj Chopra fight for gold

It’s turning out to be a dream ‘Mission Hangzhou’ for the Indian track and field contingent at the 2023 Asian Games. The 68-member athletics squad have accounted for more than one-third of the country's medal haul as they have already surpassed their best-ever medal haul on the 11th day of the competition on Wednesday 4 October.

India is now fourth in the medals tally with a total of 81 medals, bettering the 70-medals mark in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. The bulk of the medals have come from athletics and shooting, with 17 gold (one better than Jakarta), 31 silver and 32 bronze.

On Wednesday, all eyes were on the men’s javelin final, where Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra kept his tryst with gold with a heave of 88.88 m in his fourth attempt, but that was not quite the whole story. Compatriot Kishore Jena, who finished fifth in the World Championships in Budapest in August, ensured it was a 1-2 for India with a throw of 87.54 m after leading the table for a brief while.