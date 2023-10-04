Asian Games: Neeraj bags gold, Kishore silver, in men’s javelin despite official blunders
Neeraj's fourth throw of 88.88 m secured gold, while Kishore earned silver with 87.54 m. A controversy arose after Neeraj's initial throw, leading to a re-throw
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra defended his Asian Games gold while Kishore Jena ended with silver, at the Asian Games on Wednesday, 4 October.
It was Chopra's fourth throw of 88.88 m, a season’s best, that was good enough to seal the gold. Compatriot Jena claimed silver with a personal best of 87.54 m.
However, a major controversy erupted after Neeraj's first throw, which looked to have landed beyond the 85 m mark but was not counted. After a lengthy discussion between officials and Neeraj, it was decided that the Indian should re-throw his first attempt owing to a 'technical glitch'.
The glitch happened yet again, and this time it was Jena who was shown a red flag in his second throw for crossing the throwing line, though he didn't cross the line. After a discussion with officials, he was shown the white flag.
It is believed that such incidents were reported from other events too, and India may lodge a protest against the Games referees.
