Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra set to take centre stage; Pakistan's Nadeem out with injury

As he walked into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Complex stadium on the first day of the athletics competitions in the Asian Games, India's Olympic and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was greeted by a wet track.

After spending time there and talking with Indian athletes who have used the track and field area, Chopra hoped that the weather would be favourable on 4 October, the day he will compete in the men's javelin throw at the 19th Asian Games.

But it seems he the 25-year-old Indian star will have to compete in wet conditions in Hangzhou as after a couple of days of dry weather, the conditions became overcast and there was a slight drizzle before the start of the athletics competitions on Tuesday, 3 October.

"I just hope the weather is favourable and it doesn't rain. Wet conditions are not that good for competition. But then you have to be ready for all types of challenges. I am ready to try my best even though this is the last event of the extended season," Chopra had said a couple of days ago in an interaction with the media after reaching Hangzhou,