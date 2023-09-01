Fatigue, niggles worry Neeraj Chopra ahead of Asian Games

The biggest challenge for a top flight javelin thrower, feels India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra, is to remain injury-free to be able to pursue his goals. Barely three days after the World Championships gold in Budapest, the ace fought off fatigue, niggles and a bout of cold to finish with a silver at the Zurich Diamond League meet on Thursday night.

His best throw of 85.71 m was enough to earn him a second spot finish, while the Czech Republic’s Jakub Wadlech (third at the Worlds) won the gold with 85.86 m and Germany’s Julian Weber finished third (85.04 m). A certain Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were among the crowd watching the event.

‘’There was certainly a fatigue factor as I had no time for recovery after Budapest. I had a bit of a cough and was not too well but I did not want it to sound like an excuse,’’ said a visibly tired Chopra during a video interaction with the media on Friday.