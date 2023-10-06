Asian Games: Set to cross 100-medal mark, India eyes Paris Olympics

A promotional tagline by India's official broadcasters ahead of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou said 'ab ki baar, 100 paar (this time, it will be 100-plus)', obviously mimicking a certain political party’s rhetoric. When, after the first week’s action, India’s tally stood at 35 medals, that tagline sounded hollow, and the challenge was whether India could actually overhaul the 70-medal mark of 2018.

However, a medal rush set in with the track and field events, where India finished with a whopping 29 medals (while shooting accounted for 22), as athletes from unexpected quarters piled on the tally. With only the final day’s competition to go, India’s guaranteed medals tally is a magical 102.

While 95 of those medals are already in hand after the men’s hockey team swept to a gold with a 5-1 rout of Japan in the last medal event on Friday, seven more medals (irrespective of the metal) are confirmed for Saturday. Incidentally, the hockey gold earned India a direct entry to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 100th medal, to be precise, was ensured when Sonam Malik finished with a bronze in wrestling, with Kiran Bishnoi and Aman Sherawat adding to the tally and the bridge team also returning with silver.