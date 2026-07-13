Argentina-England: Will another chapter of acrimony unfold at Atlanta?

Modern-day elite sportspersons — be it a Leo Messi or a Harry Kane — are known for their aversion to weighing in on political issues or human tragedies. It will be difficult to find a Diego Maradona, who called his 'hand of God' goal and 2-0 defeat of England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final a ‘revenge’ for the Falklands war.

Times have changed, and the eyes of VAR would never have glossed over such an act of cheating, for which the English have never forgiven the late 'El Diego' to this day. What, of course, offset it was the ‘goal of the century’ which followed, and created a generation of lifetime Maradona loyalists. Today, 40 years later, the memory of that goal is stronger than ever on the eve of the two meeting in the second semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday (12.30 am IST) at Atlanta.

‘’Look, it’s a football game… that’s what we can say. It’s a football game and we will be playing against a very tough opponent,’’ was how Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni tried to diffuse the tension, much as any canny coach would do. It’s easier said than done in view of the chequered history between the two countries — starting from the nasty aftermath of the 1966 quarter-finals, reaching a crescendo with the Maradona game, and easing out but still tainting the last two clashes in 1998 and 2002.