Arjun Erigaisi’s double-bronze augurs well for India in faster formats
22-year-old suffers meltdown in Blitz semi-finals after being sole leader; Carlsen bounces back for ninth crown
Arjun Erigaisi, who finished with bronze in both the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha, showed India’s new generation is ready to stake a claim in the global pecking order beyond classical chess. The 22-year-old, who could have ended with a medal of superior colour but for a semi-final meltdown in Blitz, is now only the second Indian male player after the legendary Vishy Anand to make podium finishes in Open categories of both formats.
The Blitz segment turned out to be a bittersweet one for Arjun, who on Tuesday had turned the tables on world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, who eventually clinched a record-extending ninth World Blitz title to go with the Rapid gold medal he won two days earlier.
Arjun, who emerged a sole leader with 15 points after Tuesday, looked in line for a shot at the Blitz title when he set up a semi-final against young Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov – a 2021 World Rapid champion. However, he could not convert the advantage with white in the opening game, losing in 47 moves to be 0-1 down.
A resurgent Abdusattorov turned things his way in the second game by playing Rc5' on the 75th move and finishing the game in 83 moves. With the Uzbek needing only half-a-point to seal his place in the final, he settled for a quick draw with black pieces after just 33 moves despite being in a winning position, rendering the fourth game redundant.
The Indian’s double-medal finish received loud cheers in social media, including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘’India’s strides in chess continue! Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, following his bronze medal in FIDE Rapid Chess Championship recently. His skills, patience and passion are exemplary. His successes will continue to inspire our youth. My best wishes to him,’’ Modi posted on X.
Meanwhile, Carlsen once again showcased his endgame brilliance, clinching a record-extending ninth World Blitz title to go with the Rapid gold medal he won two days earlier. In the title match against Abdusattorov, Carlsen turned down a draw and produced a stunning, unexpected pawn move in the fourth game to seal a 2.5–1.5 victory, further cementing his rule in blitz chess.
The victory was all the more sweet and fulfilling for the Norwegian after a string of losses in the qualifying (Swiss round) where he literally struggled to secure a place in the knockout semi-finals. A draw in Round 19 against Abdusattorov saw both Carlsen (13.5 points) and the Uzbek (13 points) secure the last two slots in the semi-finals on Tuesday behind sole leader Erigaisi (15 points) and American GM Fabiano Caruana (14 points).