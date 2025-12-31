Arjun Erigaisi’s double-bronze augurs well for India in faster formats

Arjun Erigaisi, who finished with bronze in both the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha, showed India’s new generation is ready to stake a claim in the global pecking order beyond classical chess. The 22-year-old, who could have ended with a medal of superior colour but for a semi-final meltdown in Blitz, is now only the second Indian male player after the legendary Vishy Anand to make podium finishes in Open categories of both formats.

The Blitz segment turned out to be a bittersweet one for Arjun, who on Tuesday had turned the tables on world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, who eventually clinched a record-extending ninth World Blitz title to go with the Rapid gold medal he won two days earlier.

Arjun, who emerged a sole leader with 15 points after Tuesday, looked in line for a shot at the Blitz title when he set up a semi-final against young Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov – a 2021 World Rapid champion. However, he could not convert the advantage with white in the opening game, losing in 47 moves to be 0-1 down.

A resurgent Abdusattorov turned things his way in the second game by playing Rc5' on the 75th move and finishing the game in 83 moves. With the Uzbek needing only half-a-point to seal his place in the final, he settled for a quick draw with black pieces after just 33 moves despite being in a winning position, rendering the fourth game redundant.