Arsene Wenger’s mantra for India: aim for U-17 World Cup first

The arrival of Arsene Wenger, the man they call ‘The Professor’, could not have been better-timed to lift the mood of Indian football buffs. The Blue Tigers were deflated by Qatar in a 2026 World Cup qualifier with the Frenchman in attendance on 21 November, while head coach Igor Stimac has also provided a reality check about expectations from the Asian Cup finals in January.

The upbeat mood among India’s football followers had nosedived a fair bit in recent months, and this is where the legendary coach of Arsenal, now chief of global football development at FIFA, wanted them to be patient and focus on the youth.

‘’The goal should be to qualify for the Under-17 World Cup, not as hosts, but by qualifying for the main rounds. If we embark on the junior development programme right now, it’s possible,’’ he said at a media conference in Mumbai following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between FIFA and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for a centralised football academy.