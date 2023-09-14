Nothing against cricket, but football can grow in India: Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger, a guru among football coaches, feels despite cricket being the ‘number one sport’ in India, there is always room for his beautiful game to grow in such a huge country.

Now 73 and serving as the Fifa Chief of Global Football Development, the former Arsenal manager is likely to visit India next month as a first move towards setting up the centralised academy here in a joint collaboration between the FIFA and the All India Football Federation (AIFF). ‘’At the moment, cricket is their number one sport. I have nothing against cricket. I was in England for a long time and I know how important cricket is to England. But there is room for other sports,’’ Wenger said.

Speaking in a lengthy interview to the AIFF media team, the man nicknamed ‘The Professor’ held court on his vision for the game in India and wanted to draw from his experience in Japan in the Nineties. ‘’Not all the kids can only play cricket. We want to give them that opportunity. Football is a fantastic sport where there is no discrimination based on weight or size. If you have good technique, you play,’’ he said.

The AIFF top brass of president Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran met with Wenger on the sidelines of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia last month to finalise the plans.