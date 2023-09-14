Asian Games football: Can clubs stop their players from national duty?

When the Indian men’s football squad for the Asian Games was named after much drama late on the evening of Wednesday, 13 September, it was apparent that the leading clubs of the country have had their way.

The only redeeming feature in the 17-member squad is the presence of talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri, who will be leading an inexperienced squad in his last continental games.

The composition of the Hangzhou-bound squad has been a bone of contention between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs for the past few weeks. The latter have been refusing to release some of the key players, as the first two weeks of ISL are clashing with the multi-discipline Games. The fact that Asian Games is not a part of the Fifa window, where the clubs have an obligation to release players on national duty, have only strengthened the clubs’ case.