India a cricket-watching but football-playing nation: Kalyan Chaubey

When Kalyan Chaubey became the first former footballer to be the president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) last year, there were enough sceptics about his credentials. He routed no less than an iconic figure like Baichung Bhutia in a high profile AGM – a fact which was attributed by many to his ‘right’ political connections.

As he completes one year in office on 2 September (Saturday), the the 46-year-old former goalkeeper seems to have won the first round. There are now growing positive vibes about Indian football, ushered in largely by the national team’s back-to-back triumphs in Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, alongwith a number of ‘small steps which seems to have worked,’ to quote Chaubey himself.