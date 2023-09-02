Women's football: Spain's sports court opens case against Rubiales over kiss

Spain's top administrative court for sports opened a formal case against Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) head Luis Rubiales on Friday, 1 September, over his conduct at the Women's World Cup final in Sydney, Australia.

The Spanish government, however, said the case does not go far enough and has pushed for his immediate suspension.

Rubiales sparked outrage in Spain and around the world by grabbing the face of Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso and forcibly kissing her on the lips at the televised victory ceremony.

He also gestured by grabbing his crotch when Spain beat England in the final — standing just a few feet away from Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.