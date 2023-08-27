Women's football: A 'euphoric and consensual' kiss? She says no

Spanish players are demanding the removal of Spain's soccer federation head Luis Rubiales in support of forward Jenni Hermoso, who said she had not consented to him kissing her on the lips at the end of the recently concluded Women's World Cup final in Australia.

FIFA has suspended Rubiales from international football and football-related proceedings for "an initial period of 90 days, pending disciplinary proceedings", the Guardian reported on Sunday, 27 August.

FIFA suspended Rubiales after Spain's soccer federation threatened to sue Hermoso for objecting to the federation head's 'celebratory' antics, rather than take measures against him.

Rubiales had earlier dismissed criticism saying it was an 'euphoric and consensual' spur-of-the-minute reaction.

Meanwhile, 11 coaches and members of the technical staff resigned in protest against the "unacceptable attitude and statements" of Rubiales. Even Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda, who is staying on and is controversial in his own right, termed Rubiales actions "inappropriate and unacceptable" on Saturday, 26 August, in support of his players.

The responses from both the national and global administration's ends as well as from the players and members of staff make an interesting study for sports fans here in India.

We are, of course, seeing our own drama play out over the women wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual abuse and harassment allegations that remain under protracted investigation—so protracted as to have led to all of India's grapplers being unable to compete at the World Championships under their own national flag.

With DW inputs