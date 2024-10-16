Ashalata Devi set to be first Indian woman footballer with 100 caps
I always tell young players to look up to her and how she has maintained herself for such a long time, head coach Kashyap says
It’s been a long journey for Ashalata Devi, the pint-sized Manipuri powerhouse of the India women’s football team, who will be the first among the Blue Tigresses to win her 100th international cap on Thursday as she leads the team out against arch rivals Pakistan in their SAFF Championship 2024 group league opener at Kathmandu's Dasharath Stadium.
The star defender wore an Indian shirt for the first time in the pre-Olympics against Bangladesh in Dhaka in March 2011 and has since been a regular feature of the team, acting as a bridge between two generation of players, a la Baichung Bhutia or Sunil Chhetri. Interestingly, the women’s team is placed much higher than their male counterparts (126), standing at 68 in the FIFA rankings.
Speaking to AIFF media, Ashalata said while it’s a moment of personal pride for her to play 100 matches for India, her priority was to see the country wrest back the SAFF crown. “I am excited and happy that I will play my 100th game against Pakistan. The focus, however, will be on winning all the games and taking the trophy back home. This is the main dream and motive for coming to Nepal,” she said.
"I am looking forward to all the matches in the championship because it is an extremely important tournament to us. We already suffered a setback in the last SAFF, but it will be different this time,” said the 31-year-old decorated footballer said from Imphal.
In the 2022 edition of SAFF Championship, India, considered a powerhouse of the region, failed to defend the title. “This is the sixth time I will play in SAFF. We were champions four times. I want to win this year’s title for us because it’s a special championship for me. We are determined to prove ourselves,” she said.
Asked about her skipper Ashalata’s milestone of 100 caps, head coach Santosh Kashyap said: “It’s a great achievement for her as well as for women’s football. I always tell young players to look up to her and how she has maintained herself for such a long time. She has great leadership qualities and I wish her all the best for the coming years and wish she will complete 200, 300 matches as well.’’
Exciting encounter
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ashalata said: “Our first match is against Pakistan and it’s a crucial one for us. The first game always sets the tone and if we start strong, we can approach the rest with a bit less pressure.
“It’s always exciting to face a team like Pakistan. We have a lot of respect for them as they have grown as a unit. Last time, we won against them (3-0) but we are not taking them lightly. They are motivated, prepared well and will surely put up a good fight.
“I feel the competition is much stronger this year, with all the teams making significant improvements. Everyone is dreaming of winning the trophy like us. But this year, we are confident we can bring it home."
India are in Group A with Bangladesh and Pakistan, while hosts Nepal are in Group B with Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan. The Indian team arrived in Nepal after a three-week camp in Goa.
