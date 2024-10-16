Ashalata Devi set to be first Indian woman footballer with 100 caps

It’s been a long journey for Ashalata Devi, the pint-sized Manipuri powerhouse of the India women’s football team, who will be the first among the Blue Tigresses to win her 100th international cap on Thursday as she leads the team out against arch rivals Pakistan in their SAFF Championship 2024 group league opener at Kathmandu's Dasharath Stadium.

The star defender wore an Indian shirt for the first time in the pre-Olympics against Bangladesh in Dhaka in March 2011 and has since been a regular feature of the team, acting as a bridge between two generation of players, a la Baichung Bhutia or Sunil Chhetri. Interestingly, the women’s team is placed much higher than their male counterparts (126), standing at 68 in the FIFA rankings.

Speaking to AIFF media, Ashalata said while it’s a moment of personal pride for her to play 100 matches for India, her priority was to see the country wrest back the SAFF crown. “I am excited and happy that I will play my 100th game against Pakistan. The focus, however, will be on winning all the games and taking the trophy back home. This is the main dream and motive for coming to Nepal,” she said.

"I am looking forward to all the matches in the championship because it is an extremely important tournament to us. We already suffered a setback in the last SAFF, but it will be different this time,” said the 31-year-old decorated footballer said from Imphal.