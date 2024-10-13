Blue Tigers search for elusive win but Manolo happy with Vietnam draw

The Blue Tigers are still looking for their first win after four games under new Spanish head coach Manolo Marquez, but he still found some positives from a 1-1 draw with a higher ranked Vietnam in an away friendly on Saturday. This was the 11th game that the Indian senior team has gone winless – starting from the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year.

Farukh Choudhary, a winger for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), celebrated his comeback to the Indian national team after nearly three years with an equaliser early in the second half after an own goal by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu put them in arrears. Vietnam are now 116 in the FIFA rankings while India have slipped to 126.

“I’m glad that I could make a difference for the team but I feel that we could have scored another,” Farukh said later. “But everyone played well together as a team. Gurpreet and Anwar also had exceptional games in defence which is why we got this score.”

“Personally, I feel great. I’ve not been a part of the national team for a long time but this is where I wanted to be. I worked hard at my clubs and I knew in my heart that I deserved to be here,’’ he told AIFF media.