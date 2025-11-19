The Ashes: Can England seize the day with no Cummins, Hazlewood at Perth?

These are exciting times to be a fan of Test cricket. Come Friday morning, the oldest battle of ‘em all — The Ashes — gets underway at Perth in another part of the globe, while India looks for redemption against South Africa back home in Guwahati from the next day.

The hype, match-ups have been on in full swing, and with the Eden Gardens contest making a mockery of Test cricket thanks to a sub-par pitch, it won’t be surprising to have Indian cricket fans switching between TV channels. The challenge of an Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, as lively as it gets though believed to be less venomous than the WACA, may prove to be more intriguing for the cricket lovers.

In a series like this, the outcome of first Test is often key, and this is where Ben Stokes & Co. will try to seize the day against the hosts, who are on the backfoot in the absence of two of their pace warheads, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The injured duo boasts of 604 Test wickets between them and more than the weight of statistics, the psychological havoc they wrecked on visitors over the years bowling in tandem with Mitchell Starc was overwhelming.