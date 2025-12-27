Ashes: MCG pitch under scanner, but England won’t mind after shock win

There’s no doubt that English media will now be trying various kinds of U-turns to justify Bazball all over again after the visitors managed to tame their arch rivals Down Under for the first time since 2011, that too in the Boxing Day Test. While the sensational win inside two days changes nothing on the ground for them, including England’s seventh position in the World Test Championship (WTC) table, credit must be given to Ben Stokes & Co. for picking up the pieces so soon after going down 3-0.

It must not have been an easy task for the England thinktank to keep their chin up after all the backlash — first for failing to find an answer to Aussie aggression and then for their drinking binge at Noosa between the second and third Tests. There are precedents of stronger teams going down the slippery slope in similar situations in an away series, and this is where a huge credit is due to the Stokes-McCullum combination.

However, the moot question in the wake of the result is: does it vindicate the Bazball philosophy for all seasons? The answer, having watched England follow the new template for almost four years now, is a no. Because it was not England's high-risk-high-reward approach to batting alone which won them the match in two days — the second such instance in this series after Perth, when the boot was on the other foot.