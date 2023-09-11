Asia Cup: New dad Bumrah gets a very special gift from Shaheen Afridi & Pak XI
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise while the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash stalled because of heavy rains in Colombo on Sunday
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah got handed quite the surprise at the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in Colombo yesterday, 10 September.
The Asia Cup 2023 spilled into the reserve day because of heavy rains — but that wasn't what got supporters of both teams and of cricketing spirit worldwide smiling.
As the Indian team was getting ready to return to their hotel after play was called off for the day, Bumrah was called back by the rival team.
Bumrah, who missed a league match earlier in the tournament to travel to Mumbai for the birth of his son, turned back to find Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi jogging at him with a bright red... not a ball, but a box!
Congratulating Bumrah on the new addition to his family, Afridi handed over the gift with, "Bhai, bahut, bahut mubarak... Allah usko hamesha khush rakhe aur naya Bumrah bane (My brother, many congratulations... May Allah bless him with everlasting joy and may we get to see a new Bumrah in him)... Mash'Allah".
Newborn Angad Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian cricketer's first child with wife Sanjana, also got what looked like a black and white blanket from the Pakistan XI.
In response, an all-smiles Bumrah could only manage, "Thank you, thank you — very sweet of you," as the two clasped hands in a wholesome minute that has rightfully gone viral across the cricketing community.
The entire exchange between them was captured by the Pakistan team's official videographer and it was later put out on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the official handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The 29-year-old Bumrah has recently returned after an 11-month break from cricket because of a back problem.
He captained India in three T20Is in Ireland and was in the playing XI for the Asia Cup league match against Pakistan at Pallekele, but did not bowl as the match was abandoned after the Indian innings.
Bumrah missed the match against Nepal to attend the birth of his son — whom Afridi (whose own name includes the title of 'king') called the 'new prince (naya shehzada)' — and returned just in time for the Super 4 stage.
And much as cricketing fans and India supporters are looking forward to the clash today, no rain (nor Jay Shah) could dampen the spirit of sportsmanship, friendship and mutual respect that shone through that sweet gesture and hand clasp today.
With inputs from IANS
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines