Asia Cup: New dad Bumrah gets a very special gift from Shaheen Afridi & Pak XI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah got handed quite the surprise at the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in Colombo yesterday, 10 September.

The Asia Cup 2023 spilled into the reserve day because of heavy rains — but that wasn't what got supporters of both teams and of cricketing spirit worldwide smiling.

As the Indian team was getting ready to return to their hotel after play was called off for the day, Bumrah was called back by the rival team.

Bumrah, who missed a league match earlier in the tournament to travel to Mumbai for the birth of his son, turned back to find Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi jogging at him with a bright red... not a ball, but a box!

Congratulating Bumrah on the new addition to his family, Afridi handed over the gift with, "Bhai, bahut, bahut mubarak... Allah usko hamesha khush rakhe aur naya Bumrah bane (My brother, many congratulations... May Allah bless him with everlasting joy and may we get to see a new Bumrah in him)... Mash'Allah".

Newborn Angad Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian cricketer's first child with wife Sanjana, also got what looked like a black and white blanket from the Pakistan XI.