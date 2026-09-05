Asiad: BCCI wants own accommodation for players, IOA not ready to play ball

A multi-discipline extravaganza like Olympics or Asian Games is historically known to be a great leveller – where the uber rich athletes rub often shoulders with the common denominator. However, the absence of a Games Village in the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan has resulted in a bit of logistical nightmare for the accommodation of 17,000-odd athletes and India’s elite men and women cricket teams are in no mood to compromise on their standards.

Much in lines of the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the organisers had issued a heads-up about putting a cap in the number of participants as they are accommodating athletes across hotels, cruise ships and temporary housing instead of sticking with the usual athletes’ village. The cash-rich BCCI, which doesn’t depend on funds from the Union Sports Ministry for travel and logistics, have been extremely unhappy at the thought of double occupancy in hotel rooms for their players and had even considered sending ‘B’ teams for the men and women’s events.

Asked about the accommodation issue, which almost reached a flashpoint between the BCCI and Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the board secretary Devajit Saikia said they were ready to jump in and make sure players and staff have everything they need. “If required, BCCI will have its own system in place to provide the best facilities to our players,” Saikia said in Mumbai earlier this week.