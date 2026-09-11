Asiad: Star son Vedaant Madhavan set to make his bow at the pool

Speaking during several interactions over the past few years, Vedaant admitted that he was aware of the tough grind that lay ahead, given that Indian swimmers were yet to emerge as a potential force even at the continental level, with just nine medals to show for at the Games.

“I don’t really like to have the title of being R. Madhavan’s son,” Vedaant said during the 2023 Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal, where he was leading the Maharashtra contingent.

The fuss surrounding him at Prakash Taran Pushkar, the swimming venue for the Khelo India Youth Games, was understandable, but Vedaant was not happy about it. “I want to create my own identity, and I want my competitors to respect me for who I am,” he had remarked.

The swimming squad, which does not have a single female member in this edition, was given a send-off after completing its long preparatory camp at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad from 1 August to 10 September.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjuna awardee and Commonwealth Games medallist archer Dola Banerjee highlighted the significant improvement in sporting facilities and support systems available to Indian athletes over the years and hoped that these would be reflected in their performances.

“When I used to compete, we often faced a paucity of equipment. Today, there is no such scarcity, and I have no doubt that our contingent, including our swimmers, will perform very well this time too,” remarked Banerjee, a member of the Indian Olympic Association Executive Council.

Pradeep Kumar, a Dronacharya awardee and head coach of the team, appreciated the ‘discipline and hard work’ displayed by the swimmers during the preparatory camp and expressed confidence in their performance at the Asian Games.

Kamlesh Nanavati, vice-president of the SFI, urged the swimmers to focus on their preparation and express themselves freely without coming under pressure during competition. “The players have been very disciplined and have put in their best efforts during the camp. I have no doubt that they will give their best performance at the Games,” said Nanavati.

10-member swimming squad

Akash Mani, Aneesh Kumar Gowda, Benediction Rohit, Dhakshan, Heer Gitesh, Sajan Prakash (Captain), Srihari Natraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil, Danush Suresh and Vedaant Madhavan.