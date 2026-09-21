Kamali Moorthy ready to ride India’s first Asian Games surfing wave

Kamali Moorthy, who turns 17 soon, will represent India alongside Goa’s Sugar Shanthi Banarse as surfing makes its Asian Games debut in Japan.

Raised by single mother Suganthi in Mahabalipuram, Kamali was the subject of an acclaimed documentary that was nominated for a BAFTA and shortlisted for the Oscars.

A string of national titles has taken Kamali to the international stage, with India’s Asian Games surfing campaign also offering a route to quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Kamali Moorthy's name may not immediately ring a bell among the 500-odd members of the Indian contingent travelling to Aichi-Nagoya in batches. But the surfer, who is only a few weeks shy of her 17th birthday, will be part of a small piece of history when she and teammate Sugar Shanthi Banarse of Goa make their Asian Games debut in Japan.

Kamali and Banarse will compete in the women's shortboard surfing event at Pacific Long Beach in Tahara, Aichi, from 25 September. Whatever the outcome for the relatively inexperienced pair, Kamali has already come a long way — not least because she and her single mother, Suganthi, became the subjects of an acclaimed documentary after challenging social stereotypes.

"I have worked so hard to reach this stage and now it’s time to believe in myself and enjoy every moment. No matter what happens, I’ll give everything I have and make our country proud," she told the SAI media.