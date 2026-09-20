Asian Games: Elavenil strikes double silver to be India’s star performer

Elavenil Valarivan won individual and team silver in the women’s 10m air rifle as India opened its Asian Games campaign with a strong showing in shooting.

MMA debutant Suchika Tariyal assured herself of at least a bronze after reaching the semi-finals of the traditional 60 kg category.

India’s hockey teams also made emphatic starts, with the men beating Indonesia 13-1 and the women thrashing Uzbekistan 19-0.

The first day of competition after the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday belonged to Elavenil Valarivan, who emerged as India’s show-stealer. The wiry Olympian shooter from Cuddalore struck two silver medals, adding an individual medal to the team silver she had won earlier in the day in the women’s 10m air rifle event.

Her haul could be the first of many for India, with shooting having accounted for the second-highest medal tally for the country — 22 — at the Hangzhou Asian Games three years ago, behind athletics’ 29.

Another talking point by the end of the day, however, was the performance of the relatively unheralded Suchika Tariyal, who assured herself of at least a bronze medal in the traditional 60kg category of mixed martial arts, one of six disciplines making its Asian Games debut in Japan.

Elavenil, the 2025 World Championship bronze medallist, shot 252.4 points in the final to finish behind Japan’s Hinata Taichi, who won gold with an Asian Games record 253.0. South Korea’s Hyojin Ban took bronze with 230.4.