Asian Games: Satwik-Chirag win first ever gold for India in badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Saturday won the first ever Asiad gold medal for India in badminton at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The two also became the first Indian men's doubles pair to win a gold medal when they defeated the Republic of Korea pair Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in straight games, 21-18, 21-16 to herald a new era for Indian badminton.

(This is a developing story. Details will be added as they are received)